Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $50,618,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $70,406,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,929,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,345,000 after acquiring an additional 449,511 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,503,000 after acquiring an additional 185,217 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,694,000 after acquiring an additional 173,685 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

In related news, Director Julie Atkinson acquired 1,350 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.64 per share, for a total transaction of $150,714.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at $395,875.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BFAM opened at $120.47 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $506.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.