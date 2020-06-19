Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRX. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 332.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 90,146 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

