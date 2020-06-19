Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Mark David Brazeal Sells 3,000 Shares

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.62, for a total value of $931,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark David Brazeal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $318.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.52 and its 200 day moving average is $285.65. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

