Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Trading 18.2% Higher

Shares of Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) traded up 18.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $1.69, 6,176,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 8,598% from the average session volume of 71,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

