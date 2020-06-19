Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lennar Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Lennar in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lennar from $41.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.58.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $61.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lennar has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average is $55.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,388 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,508,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2,462.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 714,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,873,000 after acquiring an additional 686,810 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $34,341,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,143,000 after acquiring an additional 478,019 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.