C James Koch Sells 687 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.21, for a total transaction of $384,864.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.39, for a total transaction of $5,103,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.65, for a total transaction of $5,276,500.00.

On Monday, June 8th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.66, for a total transaction of $5,336,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.43, for a total transaction of $4,664,300.00.

On Monday, April 27th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.13, for a total transaction of $4,541,300.00.

On Friday, April 24th, C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.14, for a total transaction of $8,662,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, C James Koch sold 4,218 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.39, for a total transaction of $1,798,513.02.

On Monday, April 20th, C James Koch sold 300 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.49, for a total transaction of $126,147.00.

On Friday, April 17th, C James Koch sold 100 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $42,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, C James Koch sold 2,982 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.97, for a total transaction of $1,255,332.54.

SAM opened at $533.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $587.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.09.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $409.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $537.70 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $549.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Boston Beer by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 346,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,412,000 after acquiring an additional 210,065 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 116,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $34,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $25,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

