Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,708,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.43% of Cameco worth $12,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,478,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cameco by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. 58.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Scotiabank upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Corp has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.26.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

