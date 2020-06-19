Canaccord Genuity Lowers Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Price Target to $1.75

Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.00 to $1.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 218.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered Vireo Health International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of VREOF opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Vireo Health International has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.89.

Vireo Health International Company Profile

Vireo Health International Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis products to company owned and third party dispensaries. The company sells and distributes a suite of products through dispensaries, home delivery, and wholesale channels.

