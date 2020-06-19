Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 86 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 23.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other Trade Desk news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 18,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.75, for a total value of $6,467,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,832 shares in the company, valued at $14,798,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $77,400,320.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,671,135.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,684 shares of company stock valued at $102,519,005. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $394.39 on Friday. Trade Desk Inc has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $396.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.27, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.31.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.07.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.