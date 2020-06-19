Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 510.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,352,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,163,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,071,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,950,000 after buying an additional 36,821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4,136.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,361,000 after buying an additional 1,272,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,167,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,268,000 after buying an additional 29,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,326,000 after buying an additional 28,484 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

