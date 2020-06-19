Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $27,000 Stock Position in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,665 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in BEST were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BEST by 991.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEST opened at $4.82 on Friday. BEST Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.59). BEST had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BEST Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BEST in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Macquarie cut BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BEST has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

