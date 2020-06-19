Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 109,943 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in American Axle & Manufact. were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,196,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,910,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,881,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 297,387 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,038,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 125,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter worth $17,199,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufact. stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $822.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.74. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

