Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $99,000 Stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in US Foods were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other US Foods news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,997 shares in the company, valued at $462,156.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.40. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. US Foods had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

