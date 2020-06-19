Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 74,900 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 99.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $21,378,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 410.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

WWD opened at $79.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.49. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average is $91.37.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $562,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. CSFB dropped their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wood & Company lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

