Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $44,000 Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,938,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,631,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,673,000 after purchasing an additional 81,450 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,962,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,495,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,953,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,176,000 after purchasing an additional 662,131 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Cfra downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $147,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

NKTR opened at $21.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 335.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.