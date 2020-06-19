Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $13,803,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 316,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $2,350,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 820,100 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $1,575,000. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

NYSE CGC opened at $17.18 on Friday. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.86). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 752.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. CIBC cut Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Laurentian upgraded Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.26.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.