Capital One Financial Weighs in on Saul Centers Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saul Centers in a report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $58.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $785.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $57.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32.

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $309,225.00. Insiders bought a total of 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $316,212 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Saul Centers by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,614,000 after purchasing an additional 215,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Saul Centers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Saul Centers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Saul Centers by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

