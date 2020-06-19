Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at $3,866,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,097 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

CSII has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

