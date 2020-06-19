Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,423 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.66% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CSII. ValuEngine raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

CSII stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.61 and a beta of 1.50. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.