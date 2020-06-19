Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Hits New 1-Year High at $154.30

Shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$154.30 and last traded at C$153.94, with a volume of 13339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$148.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CJT. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$118.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$129.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 228.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$135.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$113.81.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total value of C$349,885.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,037 shares in the company, valued at C$1,087,406.10.

Cargojet Company Profile (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

