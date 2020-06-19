Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $13,937,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival by 276.4% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 641,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 470,949 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 100.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 627,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Carnival by 57.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 645,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 236,082 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Carnival by 58.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 336,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 123,343 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carnival in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CUK opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. Carnival has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.87.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.27). Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

