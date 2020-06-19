Carnival’s (CCL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Carnival (NYSE:CCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 59.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CCL. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carnival in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra reduced their price objective on Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87. Carnival has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.92.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.74). Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carnival will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Carnival by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Carnival by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Carnival by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

