Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,442 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Celsius worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

CELH stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.12 million, a PE ratio of -1,016.00 and a beta of 1.43. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.