Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Shares Gap Up to $2.84

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.84. Cemex SAB de CV shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 3,682,445 shares trading hands.

CX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 1.10%. Analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 3,344.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,832,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after buying an additional 13,431,206 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 319.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 2,906,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 40.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,685,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after buying an additional 2,197,763 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 42.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,085,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after buying an additional 2,094,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,535,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after buying an additional 1,598,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

