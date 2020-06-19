CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Raised to $20.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $110,285.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

