Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.02. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $55.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,646,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,070,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 681,932 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 576,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 355,617 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 309.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 290,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 219,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 269,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 81,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

