Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $913.52 Million

Brokerages expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) to report $913.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $906.00 million to $921.04 million. Chesapeake Energy posted sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full year sales of $3.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Energy.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

CHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “strong sell” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $242.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a market cap of $150.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.79. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $430.00.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.