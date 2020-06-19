Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Mario Jesus Marte Sells 34,288 Shares

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 34,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $1,633,480.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mario Jesus Marte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Mario Jesus Marte sold 73,991 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $3,526,411.06.

Shares of CHWY opened at $48.20 on Friday. Chewy Inc has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $52.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHWY. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chewy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 66,923 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chewy by 377.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 139,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,228,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,636,000 after buying an additional 1,265,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

