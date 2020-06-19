CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.53

Shares of CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 1959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.542 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCCGY)

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, infrastructure design, dredging, and other businesses. The company is involved in the construction of ports, roads and bridges, railways, municipal and environmental projects, etc.; and provision of infrastructure design services, including consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc.

