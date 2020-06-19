China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Shares Up 18.3%

China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s share price shot up 18.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $7.23, 445,256 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,257% from the average session volume of 32,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75.

China Finance Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.