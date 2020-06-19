CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Daiwa Capital Markets

CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) was upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

OTCMKTS CGHLY opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.79 and a 200-day moving average of $90.55. CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $114.22.

CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

China Gas Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates in Sales of Piped Gas, Gas Connection, Engineering Design and Construction, Sales of LPG, Value-Added Services, and Zhongyu Gas segments.

