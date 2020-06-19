Citigroup Inc. Has $146,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 34,033 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $151.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.56 and its 200-day moving average is $151.43. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.