CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Vertical Research began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average is $61.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,796 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $99,893.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,418.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,711 shares of company stock valued at $761,599 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

