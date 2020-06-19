Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) will post $154.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.40 million and the highest is $163.02 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $162.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $767.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $663.00 million to $920.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $979.51 million, with estimates ranging from $830.34 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.74. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $12,135,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,649,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $17,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,627,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

