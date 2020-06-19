Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,450 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 34,615 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.8% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 16.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 55,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $5,520,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,495,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 292,851 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $196.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $1,488.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $198.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.49.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

