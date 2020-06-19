Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €3.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €3.50 ($3.93) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.90 ($4.38) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.50 ($2.81) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.52) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Independent Research set a €2.80 ($3.15) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.62) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.34 ($4.88).

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €3.93 ($4.41) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.68. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €2.80 ($3.15) and a 12 month high of €6.83 ($7.68).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

