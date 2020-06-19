Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,792 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 130,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 50,995 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 113,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BVN. TheStreet lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.06. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.