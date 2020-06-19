Corteva Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,809 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 882% compared to the typical volume of 286 put options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,349 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,066,000 after purchasing an additional 315,077 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 44.4% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,267,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,278,000 after purchasing an additional 697,501 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,823,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,358,000 after purchasing an additional 58,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.11.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.