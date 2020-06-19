Costain Group’s (COST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Costain Group (LON:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

LON COST opened at GBX 77.85 ($0.99) on Friday. Costain Group has a one year low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 314 ($4.00). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.56 million and a PE ratio of -28.83.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

