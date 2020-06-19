Costain Group’s (COST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Costain Group (LON:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Friday.

Shares of COST opened at GBX 77.85 ($0.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $212.56 million and a PE ratio of -28.83. Costain Group has a 52 week low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 314 ($4.00). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 124.03.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

