Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO)

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Cowen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.21% from the company’s current price.

GO has been the topic of several other reports. Nomura started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

NYSE GO opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $65,380.00. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,100 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $38,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $52,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,650,352 shares of company stock worth $579,621,119.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

