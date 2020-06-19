DA Davidson Increases Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $31.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Repay from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Repay from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Get Repay alerts:

Shares of Repay stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Repay has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $27.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,000.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,371.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $183,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,428,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Repay by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,189,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,076,000 after buying an additional 1,123,581 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Repay in the 1st quarter worth about $30,769,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Repay in the 1st quarter worth about $21,762,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.