Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($1.82) Per Share

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Daimler in a research report issued on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.82) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Daimler alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Main First Bank assumed coverage on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Daimler stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. Daimler has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.87 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.