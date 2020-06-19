Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Denny’s from $24.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

DENN opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. Research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $78,615.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 806,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,215,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

