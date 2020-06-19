Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 153,957 Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 163.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,957 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Forescout Technologies were worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSCT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Forescout Technologies by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Forescout Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Forescout Technologies news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $167,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $174,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,905 shares of company stock worth $630,644 over the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSCT stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $40.06.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $57.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.71% and a negative return on equity of 151.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FSCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Forescout Technologies from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

