Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 788,599 Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,020,311 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 788,599 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 252.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covey Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MCF opened at $3.02 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $4.79.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Contango Oil & Gas Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.