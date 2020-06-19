Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 44,767 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 21,466 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,686,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,028,000 after buying an additional 122,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

PWR stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

