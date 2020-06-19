Deutsche Bank AG Buys 136,891 Shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,891 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.23% of CAE worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of CAE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,785,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,468,000 after purchasing an additional 109,350 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,903,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,527,000 after purchasing an additional 491,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,009,000 after purchasing an additional 149,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CAE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,577,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,651,000 after acquiring an additional 74,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $70,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotia Howard Weill lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered CAE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $17.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Cae Inc has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $31.56.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.