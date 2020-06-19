Deutsche Bank AG Buys 312,352 Shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 474.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,352 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.21% of Schneider National worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.36.

Schneider National stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. Schneider National Inc has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

