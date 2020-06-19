Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 2,478.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 18,388 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NEU stock opened at $412.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.54. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $304.65 and a fifty-two week high of $505.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $422.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.52.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $559.42 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 43.71%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.